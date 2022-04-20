 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Raiders! Forsaken Earth update for 20 April 2022

Update: Additional Game Options - April 19, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8586814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some new game options have been added, making the game either deadlier or more akin to a slow ride to grandma's house:

  • Added new game option at start: experience gain speed for your raiders.
  • Added new game option at start: lower or higher Vigilance for the wasteland based on your actions - this will equate to an easier or harder game overall, depending on the settings you choose.
  • Added a fourth option to the end game event timing, making it even longer before they begin the enemy begins their invasion.

This will provide players with more freedom in shaping their gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Wasteland Raiders Depot Depot 972011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.