Update: Additional Game Options - April 19, 2022

Some new game options have been added, making the game either deadlier or more akin to a slow ride to grandma's house:
- Added new game option at start: experience gain speed for your raiders.
- Added new game option at start: lower or higher Vigilance for the wasteland based on your actions - this will equate to an easier or harder game overall, depending on the settings you choose.
- Added a fourth option to the end game event timing, making it even longer before they begin the enemy begins their invasion.
This will provide players with more freedom in shaping their gameplay.
