Dungeons of Edera: Patch 0.9.1

Putting out a quick patch to balance health and mana steal, as well as several bug fixes!
0.9.1
- Lifesteal & Mana steal now only deals a small % of your max health instead of static point
- Assigning spells to hotbar will clear previous binding
- You can now assign spell to quick spell key from Spell Tab
- Barrels no longer give Life/Mana steal
- Spider Boss Icon added
- Two Hand Sword Trail fixed
- On Talent Reset, starting talent point accounted for in reset
- When using controller, Hotbar will be removed for controller friendly UI
- Enemies health bar now should be hidden properly when they are out of agro zone
- Possible fix to Sufract Hub crashes
