 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dungeons of Edera update for 20 April 2022

Dungeons of Edera: Patch 0.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8586739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail Adventurers!

Putting out a quick patch to balance health and mana steal, as well as several bug fixes!

Check out the full details below

0.9.1

  • Lifesteal & Mana steal now only deals a small % of your max health instead of static point
  • Assigning spells to hotbar will clear previous binding
  • You can now assign spell to quick spell key from Spell Tab
  • Barrels no longer give Life/Mana steal
  • Spider Boss Icon added
  • Two Hand Sword Trail fixed
  • On Talent Reset, starting talent point accounted for in reset
  • When using controller, Hotbar will be removed for controller friendly UI
  • Enemies health bar now should be hidden properly when they are out of agro zone
  • Possible fix to Sufract Hub crashes

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!

Changed files in this update

Dungeons of Edera Content Depot 1131241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.