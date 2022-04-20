TWTest (The Wastes v1.3 Play Test) - Update Released

We have released an update for TWTest.
Changes in this update are:
- Renamed "info_player_spectate" to "info_player_spectator."
- Weapon models attached to players don't render twice anymore.
- Items/weapons no longer respawn in mission mode.
- Objective Gas Pump now explodes to demonstrate that it's been destroyed.
- FN-FAL reload animation has been tweaked slightly and timing has been adjusted accordingly.
- Shotguns are no longer overpowered.
- Spear now can have up to 3 pickups.
- The Spear no longer gets stuck in corpses, or in the air when impacting a player.
- Machete no longer gets stuck like the Spear either.
- Machete will now bounce when it doesn't collide with a wall head-on.
- Thrown Machete pickup will now disappear after 10 seconds.
- Spray logos now respect the chosen color.
- You can no longer fire weapons the exact frame you pick them up while holding down primary fire.
- Saving a mission will now immediately update the mission list in the Main Menu.
- Added "item_armor" to the editor, removed the armor text input field from the Editor UI.
- Ammo Crates spawned in the editor now align to the floor properly.
- The Dusters attack animations are no longer cut off when releasing the fire button.
- Loonies in Invasion will now have better teleportation check.
- Added message for when you die during an active round of Invasion that you'll respawn next wave.
- Added message for when you're trying to change loadout while alive.
- Fixed lightmap corruption that happens after a few level changes.
- Recompiled Skull Poles.
Changed depots in 1.3beta branch