The Wastes update for 20 April 2022

TWTest (The Wastes v1.3 Play Test) - Update Released

The Wastes update for 20 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We have released an update for TWTest.
Changes in this update are:

  • Renamed "info_player_spectate" to "info_player_spectator."
  • Weapon models attached to players don't render twice anymore.
  • Items/weapons no longer respawn in mission mode.
  • Objective Gas Pump now explodes to demonstrate that it's been destroyed.
  • FN-FAL reload animation has been tweaked slightly and timing has been adjusted accordingly.
  • Shotguns are no longer overpowered.
  • Spear now can have up to 3 pickups.
  • The Spear no longer gets stuck in corpses, or in the air when impacting a player.
  • Machete no longer gets stuck like the Spear either.
  • Machete will now bounce when it doesn't collide with a wall head-on.
  • Thrown Machete pickup will now disappear after 10 seconds.
  • Spray logos now respect the chosen color.
  • You can no longer fire weapons the exact frame you pick them up while holding down primary fire.
  • Saving a mission will now immediately update the mission list in the Main Menu.
  • Added "item_armor" to the editor, removed the armor text input field from the Editor UI.
  • Ammo Crates spawned in the editor now align to the floor properly.
  • The Dusters attack animations are no longer cut off when releasing the fire button.
  • Loonies in Invasion will now have better teleportation check.
  • Added message for when you die during an active round of Invasion that you'll respawn next wave.
  • Added message for when you're trying to change loadout while alive.
  • Fixed lightmap corruption that happens after a few level changes.
  • Recompiled Skull Poles.

