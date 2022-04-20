 Skip to content

Hard-Life update for 20 April 2022

Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8586179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

We lost the sourcecode for Hard-Life!

But we backed it up in 2021... so it delayed this months release by a bit but... Well here we are...

  • G36 Changes (Automatic style & sounds)

  • hardlife.fgd updates for scientist & barney & voicepitch options (Final Phase)

  • Level changes on random chapters of the game. You'll have to play it to see it.

  • Multiplayer weapon dropping (Clicky Clicky) noises are not consistent anymore & have been fixed (Again since lost-code)

  • Added more scientists to FGD (Forgot the non-coats...)

  • Some level changes may have been reverted due to bugs. Others... please report.

  • Scientist body code reimplemented (Since lost-code)

  • Sentences have been increased (More lines!!!)

  • Zombie eating will cause it to get slightly fatter and increase health to 200

  • Shotgun spread and MP5 spread have been reverted to SinglePlayer values.

If you have the beta but do not have access to our #closed-beta chat please PM jonnyquattro on discord

discord.gg/zXUbyacm

Also if any bugs please report to our discord server.

