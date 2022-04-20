Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,
We lost the sourcecode for Hard-Life!
But we backed it up in 2021... so it delayed this months release by a bit but... Well here we are...
-
G36 Changes (Automatic style & sounds)
-
hardlife.fgd updates for scientist & barney & voicepitch options (Final Phase)
-
Level changes on random chapters of the game. You'll have to play it to see it.
-
Multiplayer weapon dropping (Clicky Clicky) noises are not consistent anymore & have been fixed (Again since lost-code)
-
Added more scientists to FGD (Forgot the non-coats...)
-
Some level changes may have been reverted due to bugs. Others... please report.
-
Scientist body code reimplemented (Since lost-code)
-
Sentences have been increased (More lines!!!)
-
Zombie eating will cause it to get slightly fatter and increase health to 200
-
Shotgun spread and MP5 spread have been reverted to SinglePlayer values.
If you have the beta but do not have access to our #closed-beta chat please PM jonnyquattro on discord
discord.gg/zXUbyacm
Also if any bugs please report to our discord server.
Changed files in this update