Patch 0.3.1

Small update to fix some unexpected bugs.
- Fixed a crash during the execution of Nikita's quest along one of the possible paths
- Level "Shopping district" - fixed power line support hanging in the air
- Level "Shopping district" - incorrectly displayed trees in the water reflection have been fixed at maximum graphics settings
- Changed the text of the task of clinic's chief
- "Intro": fixed missing cold for player
- Fixed bugs in the game logic on levels of the Old District related to the check completed tasks
Known issues found in version 0.3 that will be fixed in future updates:
- Random crash during a long game and transitions between locations on Windows 8.1
- A bug with attribution of game session' number, which breaks the game logic of tasks and spoils the story telling (occurs when loading a save after exiting / crashing the game)
- The sound of rain after leaving indoors can sometimes disappear (temporarily fixed by calling the pause menu)
- An error with the task "Return to the agent", which appears after leaving the abandoned house and can make the game unplayable near the end of Chapter 2
- Hunter doesn't take away the sawn-off after completing the task
Changed files in this update