Version 0.117 Changelist

- Added new default Sandbox island (Sandbox Resort)
- Updated a lot of the Variant islands
- Added rope/joint editing for layout editor (Tab -> Rope Mode)
- Added height-based grass/rock filter adjustment
- Made all joint parts (except pistons/etc) have collision between the two halves
- Fixed undo resetting part colors to the first slot
- Added back/cancel button for saving a vehicle
- Changed how sliders/buttons worked a bit (sliders hold onto the mouse, buttons don't)
- Fixed a lot of editor-related bugs (still many more to fix)
(Played all the worm vehicles for the Featured Vehicle section, will have a new video tomorrow)
Changed files in this update