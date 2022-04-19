 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 19 April 2022

Version 0.117 Changelist

Version 0.117 Changelist

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new default Sandbox island (Sandbox Resort)
  • Updated a lot of the Variant islands
  • Added rope/joint editing for layout editor (Tab -> Rope Mode)
  • Added height-based grass/rock filter adjustment
  • Made all joint parts (except pistons/etc) have collision between the two halves
  • Fixed undo resetting part colors to the first slot
  • Added back/cancel button for saving a vehicle
  • Changed how sliders/buttons worked a bit (sliders hold onto the mouse, buttons don't)
  • Fixed a lot of editor-related bugs (still many more to fix)

(Played all the worm vehicles for the Featured Vehicle section, will have a new video tomorrow)

