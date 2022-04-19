"Test[v0.0.25]
- Changed : Challenges and battles are now unlocked correctly, as in the official version.
We would appreciate feedback on the order in which the challenges are unlocked and if the difficulty is appropriate (also, the Drain Challenge has been dismissed).
- Rebalanced : We have increased the difficulty of the challenge extremely significantly. We would appreciate feedback on this as well.
- Fixed : Battle Upgrade25
- Rebalanced : Instead of significantly increasing the speed of Spiral Equation, the reward is now attenuated.
- Rebalanced : Tornado Prestige's reward was completely broken. This update will correct it to the correct reward.
We apologize that this may seem like a very large nerf.
- Changed : Some changes have been made to the Tornado Prestige ban.
- Added : New Enemy ""Napier""
- Changed : Shop upgrades now have a multiplier effect.
- Changed : We have also received many questions about Spiral Design.
Spiral Design is currently being rebuilt from the ground up. You can currently only see about 10 designs, but we plan to eventually create 20~30 designs (all the ones we will be adding will be unique!).
The following is a list of the most important and most important Also, the use of Spiral Design has been changed. Each design has its own unique effect. There are also passive effects that work just by owning them.
We also appreciate feedback on other bug reports, advice on balancing, improving QoL, etc. There are many things that we are not able to get to right away and have not yet implemented, but we are working on them one by one, so please wait
"
Changed files in this update