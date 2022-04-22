 Skip to content

Paradise Homeland update for 22 April 2022

Paradise Homeland Saves and Menu Update

Build 8585427

Cleaned Menu
Update Menu UI looks
Added player saves in each world (e.g. position)
Added filter to the world names (Most bad words are blocked)
Added 8 songs:

  • cathedral | Prod. Riddiman
  • i hope you like me | Prod. Riddiman
  • holidays | Prod. Riddiman
  • home | Prod. Riddiman
  • reflection | Prod. Riddiman
  • dream | Prod. Riddiman
  • reminisce | Prod. Riddiman
  • spaceman | Prod. Riddiman

Pause menu completely actually pauses the game
Experimenting with multiplayer: Currently it’s own launch
Website has been made!

UPDATE SIZE ~ 55mb
TOTAL STORAGE ~ 664mb

