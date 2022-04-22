Paradise Homeland Saves and Menu Update

Cleaned Menu
Update Menu UI looks
Added player saves in each world (e.g. position)
Added filter to the world names (Most bad words are blocked)
Added 8 songs:
- cathedral | Prod. Riddiman
- i hope you like me | Prod. Riddiman
- holidays | Prod. Riddiman
- home | Prod. Riddiman
- reflection | Prod. Riddiman
- dream | Prod. Riddiman
- reminisce | Prod. Riddiman
- spaceman | Prod. Riddiman
Pause menu completely actually pauses the game
Experimenting with multiplayer: Currently it’s own launch
Website has been made!
UPDATE SIZE ~ 55mb
TOTAL STORAGE ~ 664mb
Changed files in this update