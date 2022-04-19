Grey screen patch 0.5.0-4

This should fix the infamous grey screen bug when joining sessions!
If you still get it, please let us know.
- Fix two different bugs that could prevent you from joining a session properly, getting a grey screen instead
- Implement proper debug console
- Fixed pause menu quitting bug
- Fixed name and classpect not showing in equipment tab
- Added four additional houses
- Removed option to return to the menu when dying, as it can break the session. Just respawn and then end the session from the pause menu.
- Fixed bug where new cruxtruders are closed but cannot be opened
- Fixed some general bugs that would spam the log file with useless errors
Next up, we'll try to fix the various bugs around teleporting, making gates not work, teleport you to a random place in the air, or bringing you to a grey void.
Changed files in this update