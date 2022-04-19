Version 0.55509198
🎯 [Items] Eight new Fighter Hangars have been added. These are specialized towards larger ships. The previous Fighter Hangars are now specialized towards smaller ships.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug in the physics engine that in rare circumstances could cause a soft-lock.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with the line of sight shader and some destroyable rocks. This issue was especially noticeable in the battle against the final boss in Act 2.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to ship turrets not de-spawning on ship swap.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to destroyed drones still being shown in the HUD.
