New update is out!

Patch notes:
1.2.2(19-04-2022)
- Fixed an inventory UI glitch, where the undroppable items could appear as droppable items.
- Fixed a bug, where the Cell keys were getting consumed after the first successful use.
- Fixed a bug, where the Dagger was getting consumed after the first successful use.
- Fixed a bug, where the Dagger was getting consumed after using it on the Green flame.
- Fixed a bug, where the Scepter was getting consumed right after using it incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue which made it impossible to finish the game after using the crown with the throne.
- Fixed a smaller bug, where the map wouldn’t update when entering the first part of the kitchen
- Fixed an issue where a jumpscare was being stuck on the player’s camera for way longer than intended.
- Fixed a major issue, where the player couldn’t access the prison area after dying to the Warden. After respawning the Warden kept on blocking the entrance.
- The Warden within the Prison area now only triggers after the first encounter with Audrey.
- Disabled the automatically turning on/off the player-torch whenever the player interacts with documents.
- Decreased the ghost’s grabbing distance.
- Addressed the ghosts, so they can’t detect the player through walls anymore.
- The ghosts now have a harder time detecting the player as well, if he doesn't use the torch.
- Fixed an issue which could cause the player voice audio to become interrupted, if the player continuously were spamming interesting objects etc. The current voice line now has to be finished, before the next can be initiated.
