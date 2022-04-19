April 19th

- Added crouch animation to make it easier to pick up from ground or dodge
- Added Head Bobbing Smoothness slider in VR Adjustment Option, let's try this first, in future update I will make new walking animations which is the main cause of camera shaking.
- Disabled palm/hand collision in online session to increase hand stability and accuracy when grabbing weapon, fist collision unchanged.
Existing issues:
Tornado Hands
Online session won't quit after one player disconnected before match ends.
these would be addressed in the future update
Changed files in this update