Death Duel VR Playtest update for 19 April 2022

April 19th

Build 8584701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added crouch animation to make it easier to pick up from ground or dodge
  2. Added Head Bobbing Smoothness slider in VR Adjustment Option, let's try this first, in future update I will make new walking animations which is the main cause of camera shaking.
  3. Disabled palm/hand collision in online session to increase hand stability and accuracy when grabbing weapon, fist collision unchanged.

Existing issues:
Tornado Hands
Online session won't quit after one player disconnected before match ends.
these would be addressed in the future update

