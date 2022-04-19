 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 19 April 2022

Early Access V.0.02 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

Newspaper Weapon:
  • Changed newspaper from firing in any random direction to firing only in 8 positions, based on where the majority of the enemies are located.
Sythe Weapon:
  • Smoothed out the Animation.
Bug Zapper Weapon:

Changes:

  • AOE damage lowered from 9-11 --> 3-5

Added:

  • Pulses to the AOE damage

  • Visualization of AOE damage Area and Pulses

  • Level 0 Pulse Time: 2.00s

  • Level 1 Pulse Time: 1.55s

  • Level 2 Pulse Time: 1.25s

  • Level 3 Pulse Time: 0.85s

  • Level 4 Pulse Time: 0.65s

  • Level 5 Pulse Time: 0.25s

Arrow Key Weapon:
  • When not moving arrows now fire in the last pressed direction, rather than defaulting to the right.
Boss Rounds:
  • Enemies are now all killed at the start of a Boss Fight / Mini-Boss Fight

* Note: Almost all damages in Entomophobia work with a random value between two numbers, so when I type 3-5, that means 3 is the minimum damage and 5 is the max damage.

