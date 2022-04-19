Early Access V.0.02 Update

Early Access v0.02
Changes:
Newspaper Weapon:
- Changed newspaper from firing in any random direction to firing only in 8 positions, based on where the majority of the enemies are located.
Sythe Weapon:
- Smoothed out the Animation.
Bug Zapper Weapon:
Changes:
- AOE damage lowered from
9-11--> 3-5
Added:
-
Pulses to the AOE damage
-
Visualization of AOE damage Area and Pulses
-
Level 0 Pulse Time: 2.00s
-
Level 1 Pulse Time: 1.55s
-
Level 2 Pulse Time: 1.25s
-
Level 3 Pulse Time: 0.85s
-
Level 4 Pulse Time: 0.65s
-
Level 5 Pulse Time: 0.25s
Arrow Key Weapon:
- When not moving arrows now fire in the last pressed direction, rather than defaulting to the right.
Boss Rounds:
- Enemies are now all killed at the start of a Boss Fight / Mini-Boss Fight
* Note: Almost all damages in Entomophobia work with a random value between two numbers, so when I type 3-5, that means 3 is the minimum damage and 5 is the max damage.
