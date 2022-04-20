Flight Dynamics Update

Prepare your pods for descent pilots! Descent Vector is dropping with new updates focused on fixing bugs and squeezing out extra FPS so nothing stands between you and your elite-piloting skills.
New Features:
- Added new optimizations to improve overall performance on resource limited hardware. You'll see a minor adjustment to the length of each mission due to these changes.
- Adjusted lighting slightly for improved visibility on small screens such as the Steam Deck.
- Added an icon to show when the game is saving data.
Bug Fixes:
A big thank you goes to the great people on Descent Vector's Discord Community who reported these bugs. Your input and testing is greatly appreciated.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to travel indefinitely under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a navigation issue within the menu when using keyboard or controller only input.
- Tweaked a few UI visuals for Ultrawide (21:10) screens.
Changed files in this update