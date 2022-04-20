Lumencraft Hotfix #2

Hello Scouts! 👋
Hot Fix #2 is live on Steam! Thanks to your activity we've managed to fix several bugs. Here's the list of changes:
## [EA hotfix 2] - 2021-04-19 - VERSION = 5504
### Added
- Editor: added metal count setting to metal vein
- Editor: added decorative objects: Lumen Mushroom, Glowing Coral
- added info how to select items in inventory
- added autosave. Can be disabled in game options
- added simple hook to make modding easier (more details on Discord)
- added a hint about Alternate Movement option
- added a hint about scorecards (F2 in main menu)
- added a forced windowed run mode. Use "windowed" command line flag to enable it
### Changed
- restored old Regeneration behavior. It now restores full HP, as stated in the description
- the new regeneration (quick to 30%) is now separate tech: Auto Heal. Not available in Lab for now
- Gate/Shredder are now interactable when not powered and give a No Power message
- removed (DEBUG) from title bar
- slightly tweaked player cursor appearance
- improved building placement. Now it has a slight tolerance for terrain pixels
- decreased volume of the rumble sound when spiders are breaking the ground
- tweaked last enemy visual icon on minimap to be easier to see
### Fixed
- Saving: fixed Lumen Farm losing upgrades and mushrooms after reload
- Saving: fixed reactor upgrade costs resetting
- Saving: fixed workshop item queue being lost
- Saving: fixed storage capacity not respected properly
- fixed enemy marker on minimap sometimes showing on a dead enemy
- fixed workshop layout broken with too long map names
- added unlimited Repair Gun spawn to tutorial
- improved game switching between keyboard/gamepad controls
- fixed Storage typo
- fixed misleading descriptions of some technologies
- possible fixes for game starting bugs and crashes (please test)
**Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord and Steam Community so we can investigate and fix it.
We are still working through the other reported issues. Fixing bugs is our number one priority, and we will not stop until the game experience is great for everyone.**
Also remember our roadmap for what we'll be adding in future updates.
Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀
