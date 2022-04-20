Lumencraft Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8584257 · Last edited 20 April 2022 – 14:59:17 UTC by Wendy

Hot Fix #2 is live on Steam! Thanks to your activity we've managed to fix several bugs. Here's the list of changes:

## [EA hotfix 2] - 2021-04-19 - VERSION = 5504

### Added

Editor: added metal count setting to metal vein

Editor: added decorative objects: Lumen Mushroom, Glowing Coral

added info how to select items in inventory

added autosave. Can be disabled in game options

added simple hook to make modding easier (more details on Discord)

added a hint about Alternate Movement option

added a hint about scorecards (F2 in main menu)

added a forced windowed run mode. Use "windowed" command line flag to enable it

### Changed

restored old Regeneration behavior. It now restores full HP, as stated in the description

the new regeneration (quick to 30%) is now separate tech: Auto Heal. Not available in Lab for now

Gate/Shredder are now interactable when not powered and give a No Power message

removed (DEBUG) from title bar

slightly tweaked player cursor appearance

improved building placement. Now it has a slight tolerance for terrain pixels

decreased volume of the rumble sound when spiders are breaking the ground

tweaked last enemy visual icon on minimap to be easier to see

### Fixed

Saving: fixed Lumen Farm losing upgrades and mushrooms after reload

Saving: fixed reactor upgrade costs resetting

Saving: fixed workshop item queue being lost

Saving: fixed storage capacity not respected properly

fixed enemy marker on minimap sometimes showing on a dead enemy

fixed workshop layout broken with too long map names

added unlimited Repair Gun spawn to tutorial

improved game switching between keyboard/gamepad controls

fixed Storage typo

fixed misleading descriptions of some technologies

possible fixes for game starting bugs and crashes (please test)

**Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord and Steam Community so we can investigate and fix it.

We are still working through the other reported issues. Fixing bugs is our number one priority, and we will not stop until the game experience is great for everyone.**

Also remember our roadmap for what we'll be adding in future updates.

