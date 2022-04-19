Updates notes For 19 April 2022

[Fix] blank screen if player exits collectibles UI before display animation ends
[Fix] quit shop button no longer working if the player left the interface before the display animation ended
[Add] new options to manage game quality as well as vertical sync
[Mod] whole "map" reacts to click in collectibles instead of image
[Add] a not very precise fps counter but which will help us see if it really lags
[Fix] Finally, no more known parallax bugs
[Fix] various invisible walls that can block the player in river or plain world
[Mod] vector victo for option, daily and credits
[fix] the button had the same behavior as the next button when the player had or unlocked the next level
AGNI update for 19 April 2022
