PULSAR: Lost Colony update for 19 April 2022

v1.18.4 Release Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Version 1.18.4 is now available. This update includes a handful of fixes based on community feedback and some changes to improve compatibility with the Steam Deck.

Additions

  • You can now toggle whether or not ship boost is activated by double-tap. You can find this option in the general input settings in the controls menu.
  • We’ve opened up the ability to fully unlock the player camera. If you’re interested, you can check out this page on how to do it: https://www.pulsarthegame.com/unlocked-camera-mode

Changes

  • Player should no longer be able to drop quest-related items
  • Tweaked certain text fields to be larger and more readable for smaller screens and resolutions
  • Improved sync speed for AI priorities when a non-host captain adds bots; it still takes a minute or two for all of the priorities to fully sync up
  • The game can now interact with multiple SteamInput devices at the same time. This is especially helpful when using an external controller with the Steam Deck.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue regarding projectiles occasionally colliding with one another and bouncing off in unintended directions
  • Atomizer should no longer be able to destroy quest-related items
  • Fixed a collision issue found on the Barwick Warp Coil Refinery Station
  • Fixed an incorrect item description found in the Madman’s Mansion
  • FIxed a navmesh issue in the generator room of the Icefields planet
  • Fixed a networking issue that could result in floating heads for crewbots when the captain is not hosting the game
  • Fixed a security issue with password protected games

Best,
The Leafy Games Team

