v1.18.4 Release Notes

Version 1.18.4 is now available. This update includes a handful of fixes based on community feedback and some changes to improve compatibility with the Steam Deck.
Additions
- You can now toggle whether or not ship boost is activated by double-tap. You can find this option in the general input settings in the controls menu.
- We’ve opened up the ability to fully unlock the player camera. If you’re interested, you can check out this page on how to do it: https://www.pulsarthegame.com/unlocked-camera-mode
Changes
- Player should no longer be able to drop quest-related items
- Tweaked certain text fields to be larger and more readable for smaller screens and resolutions
- Improved sync speed for AI priorities when a non-host captain adds bots; it still takes a minute or two for all of the priorities to fully sync up
- The game can now interact with multiple SteamInput devices at the same time. This is especially helpful when using an external controller with the Steam Deck.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue regarding projectiles occasionally colliding with one another and bouncing off in unintended directions
- Atomizer should no longer be able to destroy quest-related items
- Fixed a collision issue found on the Barwick Warp Coil Refinery Station
- Fixed an incorrect item description found in the Madman’s Mansion
- FIxed a navmesh issue in the generator room of the Icefields planet
- Fixed a networking issue that could result in floating heads for crewbots when the captain is not hosting the game
- Fixed a security issue with password protected games
