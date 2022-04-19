Patch - 0.1.0.4 - Some Urgent Issues Resolved

Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:
- The game doesn't brick anymore when enabling the spectator camera in main menu.
- When gaining XP but not levelling up, the new XP didn't update correctly.
- Crashes revolving around videos in tutorial and level select have been resolved.
- Distance grabbing objects with your main hand wasn't correctly updated in the last patch, this has now been done.
- Cannons incorrectly damaged Juggernaut's armour, this also caused an exploit giving much more score than other structures leading to unfair highscores.
- The Cheap Shots rotation video showed the Trench Digger at the end, this has now been removed.
- Colliders of chairs in level select have now been adjusted to their correct size.
- Second Chance had incorrect description text, this has been changed.
Known Issues:
- When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while levelling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
- There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
- In some specific instances the hammer may become irretrievable from the ground or unholsterable. (Let us know when you've got this issue as it helps us track it down)
- After losing a mode, in some cases, the next mode will be unplayable showing 0 coins and 0 time left in the buildphase. (Let us know when you've got this issue as it helps us track it down)
- There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures which we will address in the near future.
Changed files in this update