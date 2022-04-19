 Skip to content

Now There Be Goblins update for 19 April 2022

Patch - 0.1.0.4 - Some Urgent Issues Resolved

Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:

  • The game doesn't brick anymore when enabling the spectator camera in main menu.
  • When gaining XP but not levelling up, the new XP didn't update correctly.
  • Crashes revolving around videos in tutorial and level select have been resolved.
  • Distance grabbing objects with your main hand wasn't correctly updated in the last patch, this has now been done.
  • Cannons incorrectly damaged Juggernaut's armour, this also caused an exploit giving much more score than other structures leading to unfair highscores.
  • The Cheap Shots rotation video showed the Trench Digger at the end, this has now been removed.
  • Colliders of chairs in level select have now been adjusted to their correct size.
  • Second Chance had incorrect description text, this has been changed.

Known Issues:

  • When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while levelling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
  • There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
  • In some specific instances the hammer may become irretrievable from the ground or unholsterable. (Let us know when you've got this issue as it helps us track it down)
  • After losing a mode, in some cases, the next mode will be unplayable showing 0 coins and 0 time left in the buildphase. (Let us know when you've got this issue as it helps us track it down)
  • There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures which we will address in the near future.

