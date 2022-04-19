 Skip to content

Plinko Panic! update for 19 April 2022

Content Update #2 - Hotfix #1

Build 8583676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! new area seems pretty well received :D I'm glad you're enjoying it and I hope we can get everything up to scratch in order to keep the game as good as it physically can be, with so much room for added content! :D
CHANGES

  • Fixed the sprite for the Sand Worm boss enemy in the Desert
  • Fixed an issue where the difficulty modifier for Level 2 of the Desert didn't actually set the current health to 25
  • Ankh passive item now works correctly
  • Totem passive item now works correctly

