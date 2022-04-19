2.2.0-75 hotfix

Changes:
- Fix an incompatibility with some Intel graphics drivers causing shader compile failures on the OpenGL Core renderer
- Fix for crash when a user profile has an all-numeric name
- Fix for draw buffer state handling bug
Known issues:
- On Windows systems using AMD graphics with the Vulkan renderer, the game may crash on alt-tab or video mode changes. This is because the AMD graphics driver enables the VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive extension implicitly, and ANGLE doesn't know how to handle it. This can be worked around by either using Fullscreen Borderless in Screen options, or by using a different Renderer backend (OpenGL Core, Direct3D 11).
Changed files in this update