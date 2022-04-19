 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Rhythm Journey update for 19 April 2022

Update Note (April 19, 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8582918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Display & Audio settings have been added.
    (Resolution, Window Mode, Vsync, FPS Limit, Music Volume, SFX Volume)

  2. You can now enter settings directly from the play screen.
    (But the track will restart when you return to the play screen)

  3. An alternate control option has been added.
    (Using "zxcvbnm,./" of the keyboard, etc.)

  4. The controls menu has been inserted into the settings menu.

If you find any bugs, please let me know at the email address below.
melovityservice@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945221
  • Loading history…
Depot 1945222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.