Update Note (April 19, 2022)

-
Display & Audio settings have been added.
(Resolution, Window Mode, Vsync, FPS Limit, Music Volume, SFX Volume)
-
You can now enter settings directly from the play screen.
(But the track will restart when you return to the play screen)
-
An alternate control option has been added.
(Using "zxcvbnm,./" of the keyboard, etc.)
-
The controls menu has been inserted into the settings menu.
If you find any bugs, please let me know at the email address below.
melovityservice@gmail.com
Changed files in this update