Added
- Redeploy button in the OOB. When pressing this button, the unit will be sent back to the reserve. This operation will cost 50. You cannot use this button in real time multiplayer.
Changes
- Made Thailand start Axis in Pacific 1941.
- Changed starting income in the battle of Khalkin Gol.
- Compressed a lot of textures and reduced the game’s weight by about 600 MB, I personally can’t tell the difference between that and before in a 4K retina screen. So no quality loss but you just got yourself 600 MB of free space :)
- Updated unity version from 2021.1.19f1 to Unity 2021.3.0f1.
Fixes
- Performance issue when playing for a long time on a map and having a lot of units. Buying new units would make the game freeze for a long time before becoming playable again.
- Optimization when spawning new units, it will not re generate the entire pool anymore simply delete the unit you just spawned from it.
- After unfielding a unit, if on the tile the unit was there were 2 units the two unit indicator would not go away.
And as usual some screenshots from my next game :
Changed files in this update