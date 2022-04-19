 Skip to content

Chippy update for 19 April 2022

Update 2022/04/19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Don't vibrate controller when watching replays
  • Disable word wrapping on usernames in leaderboards
  • Fixed case where bullet visuals wouldn't get removed properly
  • Attempt to re-submit scores that are missing a replay
  • Fixed trap background bullets getting removed on boss form end
  • Load time improvements
  • New replay sharing link format, with support for instant play on click
    Example: Neophyte - 1:04.833 by WestieNZ
  • Fixed Abstinence achievement being impossible on normal difficulty
  • Fixed medal-based unlock conditions when switching to co-op
  • Added support for displaying 1h+ times in various places

Workshop

  • Added some JSON schemas for vscode
  • Added support for custom speedruns
  • Fixed setting background colour
  • Fixed possible error when submitting workshop scores
  • Fixed local plugin stages getting baked on load

