Update 2022/04/19

General
- Don't vibrate controller when watching replays
- Disable word wrapping on usernames in leaderboards
- Fixed case where bullet visuals wouldn't get removed properly
- Attempt to re-submit scores that are missing a replay
- Fixed trap background bullets getting removed on boss form end
- Load time improvements
- New replay sharing link format, with support for instant play on click
Example: Neophyte - 1:04.833 by WestieNZ
- Fixed Abstinence achievement being impossible on normal difficulty
- Fixed medal-based unlock conditions when switching to co-op
- Added support for displaying 1h+ times in various places
Workshop
- Added some JSON schemas for vscode
- Added support for custom speedruns
- Fixed setting background colour
- Fixed possible error when submitting workshop scores
- Fixed local plugin stages getting baked on load
Changed files in this update