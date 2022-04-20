 Skip to content

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 20 April 2022

[0.8.5019] Fixed some bugs

Build 8582698

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[0.8.5019 Version update] April 20, 2022, 11:00 update

  1. Fixed the problem of getting stuck in the game interface under certain circumstances.

  2. Fixed the problem that when the module uses the character effect changeAbility (increase the value every month), it will report an error when the interval month is filled with 0 to create the archive.

  3. Fixed the problem that when the module uses some character effects, it may report an error when entering the archive.

  4. Fixed the problem that the preview of some props of the module may report an error.

  5. Fixed the problem that event in large map will report an error if the camera is set to move there.

  6. Removed the moveCam command (this command is duplicated with the create event move-cam function).

  7. Adjusted the probability of appearance of Destiny (Nature) (Elder Dragon Aura) to the same as other Mythic Destiny(Nature).

Changed files in this update

鬼谷八荒 Content Depot 1468811
