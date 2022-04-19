Patch 5.0.20a

Hi, I'm releasing a quick patch that optimizes the previous version.
List of changes:
- Fixed a new bug that caused the red barrel to receive less damage from powerful weapons.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the menu to slow down, which the player picked up in the game.
- Fixed a bug due to which it was possible to throw weapons in the standby menu (where, for example, you need to press Enter and Space to be ready).
- Optimized blood particles when receiving lead into the body. Now the lags are not noticed.
- Fixed a bug that caused a lot of sounds of destruction of something to be played at once at the end of the match, as the map was cleared.
- Fixed a bug with missing sounds when there was a lot of action in the game. In the last patch, unloading sounds before playback did not help, but only worsened the performance of the game, as a result of which it was impossible to finish even one match due to lags. Now I have found a more effective way, and thanks to it, the sounds now do not disappear at all.
- Fixed a bug due to which, in Deathmatch mode, at the end of the match, when all players were ready, a text appeared for a moment stating the purpose of the mode.
- The behavior of spawn movement has been changed. It moves more smoothly and shows its exact location. It wasn't accurate before, sometimes.
- The intro pitch has been slightly changed.
- The behavior of death notifications has been changed, now they tend to take a higher position if there is an empty seat there.
- The cow is now making sounds.
- The laser in the main menu now swings to the music.
- The logo in the main menu has been slightly changed.
Thank you, I hug everyone ːlunar2019piginablanketː
Changed files in this update