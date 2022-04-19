[Ver 0.1.04190] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- A few more improvements to the way friends move around.
- Enable synthesis of fruits for power poison elimination (This will not be reflected in the fruits you currently have)
- Expanded the effect target of the "回(Recover HP)" sign when damage.
- Asked petrified friends not to speak at Lv up
- Fixed potfairy mispronouncing lines(Japanese only)
- Teaching so that one item does not produce many foxes.
- Fixed problems with alpha monster drops and treasure chest drops.
- Fixed a bug when items were not consumed due to title effect.
- Fixed a case where "magic bread" was ineffective
- Revised the system so that the monster's long vacation ends when you escape from the dungeon.
- Fixed a special log to be generated when the fruit of forgetfulness is thrown
Changed files in this update