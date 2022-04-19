 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 19 April 2022

[Ver 0.1.04190] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 8582439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • A few more improvements to the way friends move around.
  • Enable synthesis of fruits for power poison elimination (This will not be reflected in the fruits you currently have)
  • Expanded the effect target of the "回(Recover HP)" sign when damage.
  • Asked petrified friends not to speak at Lv up
  • Fixed potfairy mispronouncing lines(Japanese only)
  • Teaching so that one item does not produce many foxes.
  • Fixed problems with alpha monster drops and treasure chest drops.
  • Fixed a bug when items were not consumed due to title effect.
  • Fixed a case where "magic bread" was ineffective
  • Revised the system so that the monster's long vacation ends when you escape from the dungeon.
  • Fixed a special log to be generated when the fruit of forgetfulness is thrown
