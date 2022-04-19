Hotfix patch on 20220419

Howdy all,
Thanks for all your reports and feedback. We have a hotfix patch to help your experience run smoother, and we'll keep fixing and optimizing it.
Single Player
- Fixed an issue where the workshop would disappear for some savegames
- Fixed the incorrect stats on the Pickhammer and the Suit of Memories
- Fixed Refiner being unable to keep the new stats
Multiplayer
- Added two EU servers
- Adjusted the limitations of voxel mining radius and reward amounts
- Fixed issue where the jetpack doesn't disappear after re-login
- Fixed issue where the water tower quest would trigger multiple dialogues
- Fixed the synchronization problem when wearing equipment in the team interface
- Fixed gathering issues caused by the multiplayer interaction
- Fixed crafting list in the upgraded worktable being displayed incorrectly after re-login
- Fixed some errors caused by out-of-sync data in the backpack
- Optimized some English scripts
Changed depots in ks_beta branch