My Time at Sandrock update for 19 April 2022

Hotfix patch on 20220419

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Howdy all,

Thanks for all your reports and feedback. We have a hotfix patch to help your experience run smoother, and we'll keep fixing and optimizing it.

Single Player

  • Fixed an issue where the workshop would disappear for some savegames
  • Fixed the incorrect stats on the Pickhammer and the Suit of Memories
  • Fixed Refiner being unable to keep the new stats

Multiplayer

  • Added two EU servers
  • Adjusted the limitations of voxel mining radius and reward amounts
  • Fixed issue where the jetpack doesn't disappear after re-login
  • Fixed issue where the water tower quest would trigger multiple dialogues
  • Fixed the synchronization problem when wearing equipment in the team interface
  • Fixed gathering issues caused by the multiplayer interaction
  • Fixed crafting list in the upgraded worktable being displayed incorrectly after re-login 
  • Fixed some errors caused by out-of-sync data in the backpack
  • Optimized some English scripts

