Timberborn update for 19 April 2022

Patch notes 2022-04-19 (experimental)

Patch notes 2022-04-19 (experimental)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New decorations

Surprise! We have added two new faction-specific decorations.

  • New building: Wind Gauge (Folktails) helps you measure wind speed.
  • New building: Bell (Iron Teeth) signals the start and end of the workday.

Irrigation changes

Having reviewed the player feedback, we realized that the experimental irrigation changes, while helpful, created a different set of issues. We’re working on another iteration of the fix but for now, we’ve reverted the irrigation mechanics to the pre-Experimental state.

  • Reverted changes to irrigation mechanics.
  • Reverted changes to Irrigation Tower. One Tile, One Dump is back on the menu, boys.

Misc.

  • Builders now use the Working Speed bonus to put up constructions faster.
  • Added the names of new team members to in-game credits.

