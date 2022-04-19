Patch notes 2022-04-19 (experimental)

New decorations
Surprise! We have added two new faction-specific decorations.
- New building: Wind Gauge (Folktails) helps you measure wind speed.
- New building: Bell (Iron Teeth) signals the start and end of the workday.
Irrigation changes
Having reviewed the player feedback, we realized that the experimental irrigation changes, while helpful, created a different set of issues. We’re working on another iteration of the fix but for now, we’ve reverted the irrigation mechanics to the pre-Experimental state.
- Reverted changes to irrigation mechanics.
- Reverted changes to Irrigation Tower. One Tile, One Dump is back on the menu, boys.
Misc.
- Builders now use the Working Speed bonus to put up constructions faster.
- Added the names of new team members to in-game credits.
Changed depots in development branch