Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 19 April 2022

(Virus_); - UU_0.4.7

Build 8582188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Changes

E1-2

  • Made one of the final jumps easier

E1-D3S

  • Tracking Projectile

    • Decreased the time it takes to de-spawn : 8.5s -> 7s

Player

  • Decreased the slow down reduction when taking damage : Movement - (Movement / 4) -> Movement - (Movement / 5)
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the player and boss to die at the same time, causing both game over and victory screens to activate
  • Fixed a bug that would cause E1-D3S to be able to teleport to the same spot
  • Fixed a bug that when dying while holding the movement ability button, it would cause the trail of the ability to continuously be active
  • Fixed a bug that when dying while using attack, it could cause the player to continuously attack when respawning
