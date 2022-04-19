(Virus_); - UU_0.4.7

Patch Notes
Changes
E1-2
- Made one of the final jumps easier
E1-D3S
-
Tracking Projectile
- Decreased the time it takes to de-spawn : 8.5s -> 7s
Player
- Decreased the slow down reduction when taking damage : Movement - (Movement / 4) -> Movement - (Movement / 5)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player and boss to die at the same time, causing both game over and victory screens to activate
- Fixed a bug that would cause E1-D3S to be able to teleport to the same spot
- Fixed a bug that when dying while holding the movement ability button, it would cause the trail of the ability to continuously be active
- Fixed a bug that when dying while using attack, it could cause the player to continuously attack when respawning
