Clouzy! Patch Notes - Version 1.1.6

Hey everyone! Thanks for all your support since launch. We’re super happy that everyone is enjoying the game. This time we’re bringing some small bug fixing, see below for more details!
Version 1.1.6 - Patch Notes:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the controls for the tablet were not indicating the right key.
- Fixed a bug where gamepad controls for changing between Inventory slots displayed an incorrect button.
- Fixed a bug in which the “Game of teas” achievement was not working.
- Fixed a bug where the player customization was lost when sitting on the base bench.
- Added content:
- Added a system to give back achievements that may have been lost due to bugs without having to complete them again.
- Added options to deactivate camera lag/smoothness in the main menu.
Changed files in this update