Patch V1.0.228

A bit weaker Vortex force when multiple Vortexes are present
- as they are no longer so dangerous, reduced the amount of VFX they release to increase the performance and reduce the visual clutter
- blood VFX is no longer constantly active, but only when an enemy is eaten
Prison rooms now have indestructible walls so it's not possible to save the characters by using explosions
All wall tiles in boss rooms are now indestructible
Spiky chests
- are inactive a bit longer after being spawned
- slightly longer delay between each attack
- spiky chests now bark every time they attack
Changed files in this update