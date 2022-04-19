 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 19 April 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.6.0-c

Build 8581512

Generic

  • Returning to the Overworld from any screen will attempt to place you back on the same level you had selected last (even if it's not the last you've played).
  • Further fixes concerning time trial ghost file parsing in non-standard locales -- should now be possible for everyone to read ghosts.
  • Bugfixes and refinements to audio in ghost selection screen
  • When entering initials at the end of a time trial run, the OK button is auto-selected when three initials are input.

Lord Nutmeg

  • New music for phase III

