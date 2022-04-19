Uragun: HOTFIX 1.1 is LIVE!

Early Access Release - Hotfix 1.1
You report - we listen! A quick HOTFIX 1.1 has just been deployed! 🛠️
It should solve the issue with that nasty gate from one of the Hong Kong levels... 😵💫 We've also fixed some issues with Chinese characters!
As always, we count on your feedback so don't hesitate to reach out and share your thoughts. We value each and every comment that we get!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/724000/Uragun/
