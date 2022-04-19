 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update for 19 April 2022

Patch 1.1.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8581303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • Fixed an issue where item desynchronisation could lead to a “null_umbra_item” dropping.
  • Fixed an issue where item desynchronisation could lead to the items being invisible or misplaced in the inventory.
  • Fixed an issue where the internal cooldown of the trade request feature would be 60 seconds instead of 30.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would stay stuck on "Getting Friendlist" after confirming the "Disconnected from server" notification when losing internet connection.
  • Fixed an issue where inviting 2 or more players in a group before any player accepts the invite would result in the first player that accepts it not seeing the second one in the lobby.
  • Fixed an issue where there would be no NavMesh on the bridge in the mission "The Only Lead" in Offline mode.

Changed depots in wolcen_testing branch

View more data in app history for build 8581303
SolarFall Content Depot 424371
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.