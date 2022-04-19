Patch 1.1.5.5

- Fixed an issue where item desynchronisation could lead to a “null_umbra_item” dropping.
- Fixed an issue where item desynchronisation could lead to the items being invisible or misplaced in the inventory.
- Fixed an issue where the internal cooldown of the trade request feature would be 60 seconds instead of 30.
- Fixed an issue where the game would stay stuck on "Getting Friendlist" after confirming the "Disconnected from server" notification when losing internet connection.
- Fixed an issue where inviting 2 or more players in a group before any player accepts the invite would result in the first player that accepts it not seeing the second one in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue where there would be no NavMesh on the bridge in the mission "The Only Lead" in Offline mode.
Changed depots in wolcen_testing branch