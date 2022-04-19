 Skip to content

Paint Warfare update for 19 April 2022

Paint Warfare Bug Fixes/Patch Notes (1.2.2)

Hey! Welcome to another fancy patch! Thanks for all the support recently, I appreciate it. Onto the patch notes :DD

Bug Fixes :p

  • Fixed a bug that caused you to remain scoped if you switched from a scoped weapon
  • Fixed an issue feature with an easter egg that caused it to play really loud copyrighted music in Factory
  • Fixed a tag bug
  • Maps will load faster & no longer get stuck while loading in rare cases

Other

You can now change your skin tone even if you don't have the supporter pack. I just need enough funding to cover server and dev costs, and I think you all should just get that for free :)

