Paint Warfare Bug Fixes/Patch Notes (1.2.2)

Hey! Welcome to another fancy patch! Thanks for all the support recently, I appreciate it. Onto the patch notes :DD
Bug Fixes :p
- Fixed a bug that caused you to remain scoped if you switched from a scoped weapon
- Fixed an
issuefeature with an easter egg that caused it to play really loud copyrighted music in Factory
- Fixed a tag bug
- Maps will load faster & no longer get stuck while loading in rare cases
Other
You can now change your skin tone even if you don't have the supporter pack. I just need enough funding to cover server and dev costs, and I think you all should just get that for free :)
Changed files in this update