Fixes + Resolution-Issue

In todays patch we concentrated on fixing currently reported bugs, to give you, the players, the best playing experience as soon as possible.
Hope you have a great day!
Long live Taxien!
Fixes:
- Issue while loading the settings
- Issue of still overlapping settings menues
- Issue on resolution change
- Changed save state sorting (this should be more consistent on new savestates)
- Extended resolution options with monitor frequency
By adding the frequency to the resolution dropdown, we hope to fix the "resolution can't be changed" issue, some people are experiencing.
Changed files in this update