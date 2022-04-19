 Skip to content

Package Inspector update for 19 April 2022

Fixes + Resolution-Issue

Build 8581251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In todays patch we concentrated on fixing currently reported bugs, to give you, the players, the best playing experience as soon as possible.
Hope you have a great day!

Long live Taxien!

Fixes:

  • Issue while loading the settings
  • Issue of still overlapping settings menues
  • Issue on resolution change
  • Changed save state sorting (this should be more consistent on new savestates)
  • Extended resolution options with monitor frequency

By adding the frequency to the resolution dropdown, we hope to fix the "resolution can't be changed" issue, some people are experiencing.

