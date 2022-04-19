Small Update - Bugfixes & Tutorial / Mobile Improvements

All Platforms
- NPC Dialog bug fixes (Some sporadic ones still exist!)
- Made jumping section in the start easier
- Shorter navigation on the rainy town scene
- Can now skip the text intermission scenes by clicking
- Tutorial Golem AOE now has a shorter range.
- Tutorial Dummies now give 1 EXP (Gave none)
- Skip Tutorial now truly skips to the Edgeworld instead of having you walk through town.
Mobile
- Screen adjusted to see better
- UI Redesigned for better experience
- More sounds when interacting with things
- Cash shop window size fix
- More than 1 In-App Purchase bug fixed.
- Canceling purchase will load forever fix
- Hiding UI / tutorial hints that are irrelevant for mobile (Press 'z' to pick-up etc...)
- Clicking on yourself / items now picks them up.
