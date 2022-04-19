 Skip to content

Sunset World Online update for 19 April 2022

Small Update - Bugfixes & Tutorial / Mobile Improvements

Patchnotes

All Platforms

  • NPC Dialog bug fixes (Some sporadic ones still exist!)
  • Made jumping section in the start easier
  • Shorter navigation on the rainy town scene
  • Can now skip the text intermission scenes by clicking
  • Tutorial Golem AOE now has a shorter range.
  • Tutorial Dummies now give 1 EXP (Gave none)
  • Skip Tutorial now truly skips to the Edgeworld instead of having you walk through town.

Mobile

  • Screen adjusted to see better
  • UI Redesigned for better experience
  • More sounds when interacting with things
  • Cash shop window size fix
  • More than 1 In-App Purchase bug fixed.
  • Canceling purchase will load forever fix
  • Hiding UI / tutorial hints that are irrelevant for mobile (Press 'z' to pick-up etc...)
  • Clicking on yourself / items now picks them up.

Changed files in this update

