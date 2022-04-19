 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 19 April 2022

1.2.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8580768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Sais

  • The Banana, Lightning and Gravity Sais can now be unlocked from the shop in Gutsu's Lagoon and on the Archery Path.
  • You can now view and equip Sais from your collection in the Dojo.
  • The Master Sai has been added to the Dojo and can be unlocked by completing the Sai Master mission.

New Mission

  • Added a new mission to A+ all the Rhythm levels and become the Sai Master.

Ninja Scroll

  • Sais can now be equipped from the Ninja Scroll.
  • Removed stats from the Home Screen to accommodate the larger inventory and future Ninja Avatar display.

Changed files in this update

Fruit Ninja VR 2 Content Depot 1575521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.