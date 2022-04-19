1.2.0 Patch Notes

New Sais
- The Banana, Lightning and Gravity Sais can now be unlocked from the shop in Gutsu's Lagoon and on the Archery Path.
- You can now view and equip Sais from your collection in the Dojo.
- The Master Sai has been added to the Dojo and can be unlocked by completing the Sai Master mission.
New Mission
- Added a new mission to A+ all the Rhythm levels and become the Sai Master.
Ninja Scroll
- Sais can now be equipped from the Ninja Scroll.
- Removed stats from the Home Screen to accommodate the larger inventory and future Ninja Avatar display.
Changed files in this update