Patch 0.18.8

Changes:
- Bent and Rusty rarities renamed to Basic and Average.
- Tools, on top of their base amounts, gather an additional random minimum and maximum amount based on rarity: Basic (0), Average (0-1), Decent (1-1), Fine (1-2), Excellent (2-2)
- Income earned from Council Members is increased from 10 to 15 gold per Intelligence.
- Wages of Engineers decreased from 6000 to 5000, Treasurers from 8000 to 6000 and Council Members from 10000 to 7000.
- Minimum tax rate decreased from 100k to 50k, and maximum tax rate decreased from 3 million to 1 million.
- Resource threshold of villagers decreased from 200 to 100.
- Chance of getting high rarity resources based on Luck increased by 5 times (Eg. A villager with 1000 Luck will have an additional 5% chance instead of 1% chance of getting something rarer)
Fixes:
- Merchants accidentally selling Iron tools and weapons instead of Tin ones.
- Enemy characters not keeping a minimum distance during melee combat, which made them unable to hit each other.
Changed files in this update