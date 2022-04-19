 Skip to content

Coronation update for 19 April 2022

Patch 0.18.8

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  • Bent and Rusty rarities renamed to Basic and Average.
  • Tools, on top of their base amounts, gather an additional random minimum and maximum amount based on rarity: Basic (0), Average (0-1), Decent (1-1), Fine (1-2), Excellent (2-2)
  • Income earned from Council Members is increased from 10 to 15 gold per Intelligence.
  • Wages of Engineers decreased from 6000 to 5000, Treasurers from 8000 to 6000 and Council Members from 10000 to 7000.
  • Minimum tax rate decreased from 100k to 50k, and maximum tax rate decreased from 3 million to 1 million.
  • Resource threshold of villagers decreased from 200 to 100.
  • Chance of getting high rarity resources based on Luck increased by 5 times (Eg. A villager with 1000 Luck will have an additional 5% chance instead of 1% chance of getting something rarer)

Fixes:

  • Merchants accidentally selling Iron tools and weapons instead of Tin ones.
  • Enemy characters not keeping a minimum distance during melee combat, which made them unable to hit each other.

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
