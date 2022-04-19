Update Notes 4/19/2022

Ninja update:
- The new health meter design is complete! The new design is easier to read and takes up less space.
- Redesigned Level 2 tutorial to be more straight forward and introduce mechanics more seamlessly.
- Penny has an easier to see design.
Previous update:
- You can now switch between cartoon Boris and Realistic FMV style Boris! Along with this, Euka and Capy also change
- Capy now has a new design, check him out! Capy the Capybara provides helpful tips and overall look cute
- Improved contrast between falling platform and chandalier against background
Changed files in this update