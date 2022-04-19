 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Revn update for 19 April 2022

Update 0.15.13

Share · View all patches · Build 8580236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • The Energy Regen stat will now use decimal numbers (previously would only grant energy in integers)
  • Items effected in this change:
  • Energy Generator – Energy Regen changed to (1, 2.5, 4, 5.5, 6) was (1, 2, 4, 6, 9)
  • Energized Plating and Medic Implant – Energy Regen changed to (1.1, 1.2, 1.3, 1.4, 1.5) was (1 at all tiers)
  • Energy Scavenger – Energy Regen reduced to 0 (was 1). Max Energy increased to (40, 70, 100, 130, 160) was (30, 60, 90, 120, 150)
  • Energy Recycler – Energy Regen increased to (1.2, 1.4, 1.6, 1.8, 2.0) was (flat 1)
  • BioFuel Converter – Energy regen now (1.1 to 1.5) was (flat 1)
  • Exploding barrel – health lowered to 100 (was 200). Respawn time increased to 30 seconds (was 10)
  • Toxin Cloud ability – ichor cost decreased to (350/500/650/800/950) was (350, 550, 750, 950, 1150)
  • Darkness orb – slow amount reduced to -40% (was -60%)

Bug Fixes

  • Adjusted Rex and Tyrant skin hitboxes
  • Fixed a bug causing movement speed gear specialization to not work
  • Fixed bug with Scout Protocol healing players when it shouldn’t

Changed files in this update

Revn Content Depot 919011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.