Update 0.15.13

Balance Changes
- The Energy Regen stat will now use decimal numbers (previously would only grant energy in integers)
- Items effected in this change:
- Energy Generator – Energy Regen changed to (1, 2.5, 4, 5.5, 6) was (1, 2, 4, 6, 9)
- Energized Plating and Medic Implant – Energy Regen changed to (1.1, 1.2, 1.3, 1.4, 1.5) was (1 at all tiers)
- Energy Scavenger – Energy Regen reduced to 0 (was 1). Max Energy increased to (40, 70, 100, 130, 160) was (30, 60, 90, 120, 150)
- Energy Recycler – Energy Regen increased to (1.2, 1.4, 1.6, 1.8, 2.0) was (flat 1)
- BioFuel Converter – Energy regen now (1.1 to 1.5) was (flat 1)
- Exploding barrel – health lowered to 100 (was 200). Respawn time increased to 30 seconds (was 10)
- Toxin Cloud ability – ichor cost decreased to (350/500/650/800/950) was (350, 550, 750, 950, 1150)
- Darkness orb – slow amount reduced to -40% (was -60%)
Bug Fixes
- Adjusted Rex and Tyrant skin hitboxes
- Fixed a bug causing movement speed gear specialization to not work
- Fixed bug with Scout Protocol healing players when it shouldn’t
Changed files in this update