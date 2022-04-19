TWTest (The Wastes v1.3 Play Test) - Update Released

We have released an update for TWTest.
Changes in this update are:
- Spectating dead players is no longer a thing. spectating as a whole is a bit more polished.
- In Invasion you'd occasionally get shot into orbit when getting a duplicate item, that has been fixed.
- Added "sv_friendlyfire," which defaults to 0.
- Team overlay now properly visible in all team modes, including Invasion.
- Bots now properly queue in Team Anarchy when bots are set via the main menu.
- Disconnecting a game of Invasion will no longer soft-lock the match.
- Fixed wrong caliber HUD description for the Rogue Snapper and Dawn Hawk (akimbo mode.)
- Fixed being able to spawn the RC Bomb Car inside a wall.
- Fixed RC Bomb Car kills not being reported properly.
- Friendly fire is now being properly accounted for in scoring.
