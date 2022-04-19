 Skip to content

The Wastes update for 19 April 2022

TWTest (The Wastes v1.3 Play Test) - Update Released

Last edited by Wendy

We have released an update for TWTest.
Changes in this update are:

  • Spectating dead players is no longer a thing. spectating as a whole is a bit more polished.
  • In Invasion you'd occasionally get shot into orbit when getting a duplicate item, that has been fixed.
  • Added "sv_friendlyfire," which defaults to 0.
  • Team overlay now properly visible in all team modes, including Invasion.
  • Bots now properly queue in Team Anarchy when bots are set via the main menu.
  • Disconnecting a game of Invasion will no longer soft-lock the match.
  • Fixed wrong caliber HUD description for the Rogue Snapper and Dawn Hawk (akimbo mode.)
  • Fixed being able to spawn the RC Bomb Car inside a wall.
  • Fixed RC Bomb Car kills not being reported properly.
  • Friendly fire is now being properly accounted for in scoring.

