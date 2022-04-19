 Skip to content

VirtualCast update for 19 April 2022

[Stable] Ver 2.2.3b The external input monitor is back

Studio/Room

Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where the application becomes unresponsive when there is an error starting a live for SHOWROOM.
  • Reduced the latency between the controller motion to avatar motion in the SteamVR environment.
  • Fixed the issue where opening the ring menu and moving right after the application launch caused the rendition to distort.
  • Fixed the issue where the context menu for a VCI that is unlisted and spawned by a user other than the publisher had all buttons undisplayed other than the lock button.

Studio

Changes

  • A success message will be shown when you successfully acquire a free item in studios.

  • The external input monitor is usable again.

    • A change has been made that now even the studio owner has to choose the device from the external input monitor in the context menu.
    • Due to this change, you can now only spawn an external input monitor with its input undefined.

  • In the studio, you can now turn the V gifts on and off while streaming on nico live.

Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where deleting a VCI will make you unable to leave the room properly.

Room

Bug fixes
  • Reduced the latency between controller input and the start/end of the vignette effect.
  • Reduced the latency between controller input and the actual movement.

