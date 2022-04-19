 Skip to content

Boris the Sloth update for 19 April 2022

Update Notes 4/18/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ninja update:

  1. The new health meter design is complete! The new design is easier to read and takes up less space.
  2. Redesigned Level 2 tutorial to be more straight forward and introduce mechanics more seamlessly.
  3. Penny has an easier to see design.

Previous update:

  1. You can now switch between cartoon Boris and Realistic FMV style Boris! Along with this, Euka and Capy also change
  2. Capy now has a new design, check him out! Capy the Capybara provides helpful tips and overall look cute
  3. Improved contrast between falling platform and chandalier against background
