Update Description:
Adjusted the difficulty of some levels
Optimized the effect of movement and attack
Slightly adjusted the IQ of the AI
Player units are added to switch positions
Added meat shield tournament in special mode
Special mode added Alcatraz meat grinder
Added simple character animations
The above two modes can get holy relics after victory
Black gold armor blocking times increased by 2 points
Optimized network connection performance
Added anti-addiction system according to regulations
Adjusted the price of tree spirit summoning
Adjusted minotaur life
Fixed known bugs added unknown bugs
Demon Keeper 2+ update for 19 April 2022
DemonKeeper2Updatev2.22
