The House in Fata Morgana update for 19 April 2022

The House in Fata Morgana, Now in Korean!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, everyone!
Starting today, you can now play The House in Fata Morgana in Korean!

To celebrate the release, you can purchase a copy for 50% off!

The language option should be available in your library, properties menu.

