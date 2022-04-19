The House in Fata Morgana, Now in Korean!

Hello, everyone!
Starting today, you can now play The House in Fata Morgana in Korean!
To celebrate the release, you can purchase a copy for 50% off!
The language option should be available in your library, properties menu.
Changed depots in 1080p branch