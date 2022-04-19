Annie and the Art Gallery 1.2

Hi everyone! We have a new update for Annie and the Art Gallery! This update introduces a lot of new features and QOL improvements to the game.
- Added art for when you interact with some mirrors.
- Some larger rooms have gotten visual improvements to bring them in line with the rest of the game.
- Made the 4-switch puzzle more clear.
- Added a few new pixel textures - Some rooms have been given new floors textures to differentiate them from other rooms.
- 4 new Steam Achievements! One of them ties into a new inspiration piece put into the museum!
- New horror things, atmosphere building stuff.
- Added a lot of new text, especially in HARD MODE.
- Made the gallery area a bit more lively.
- For every update past this one, we will be redoing the oldest piece of art that's currently in the game. For this update, we're redoing Kylee's intro art (Originally drawn on 9/4/21)!
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update