 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Ignis Corruption update for 19 April 2022

Update notes for version 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8579650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
Update focusing on the main issues reported by the community. Thanks to everyone who helped identify these issues.

  • 🛠 Adjusted minimum amount of units to use formations
  • 🛠 Adjusted farm collision making it difficult to target enemies
  • 🛠 Updated tutorial
  • 🛠 Improved units AI
  • 🎁 Added automatic resource gathering behavior for units
  • 🎁 Added behavior of automatically attacking enemies
  • 🎁 Added behavior of asking nearby units for help when taking damage from an enemy

Known issues:

  • 🐛 When a building is destroyed outside the camera's view, no wreckage is generated.

The game will continue to receive updates with new content and fixes, so if you find any issues, feel free to report them.
Thanks.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.