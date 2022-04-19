Update notes for version 1.1.0

Hi all,
Update focusing on the main issues reported by the community. Thanks to everyone who helped identify these issues.
- 🛠 Adjusted minimum amount of units to use formations
- 🛠 Adjusted farm collision making it difficult to target enemies
- 🛠 Updated tutorial
- 🛠 Improved units AI
- 🎁 Added automatic resource gathering behavior for units
- 🎁 Added behavior of automatically attacking enemies
- 🎁 Added behavior of asking nearby units for help when taking damage from an enemy
Known issues:
- 🐛 When a building is destroyed outside the camera's view, no wreckage is generated.
The game will continue to receive updates with new content and fixes, so if you find any issues, feel free to report them.
Thanks.
