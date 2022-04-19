 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 19 April 2022

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8579434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

:Clearly states the license in the opening

All English translations are checked and corrected by eye.
Reworked into sentences that make sense.

Mainly subject and object correction

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.