Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.10

:Clearly states the license in the opening
All English translations are checked and corrected by eye.
Reworked into sentences that make sense.
Mainly subject and object correction
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
:Clearly states the license in the opening
All English translations are checked and corrected by eye.
Reworked into sentences that make sense.
Mainly subject and object correction
Changed files in this update