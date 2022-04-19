Fixed water rendering, improved treasure maps and fixed bugs

v0.5.06
-Fixed water rendering artifacts that was a regression from a recent change
-Fixed reticle bug while mounted on the rudder of a boat and switching equipped items
-Improved FireFlower explosion logic to not launch the player into the air as much
-Improved the stutter during transition from falling to landing animation that happens due to body movement interaction with animation movement.
-Improved animation transition logic from standing into falling so if you are pushed off a ledge by physics, it will transition into the falling anims
-Various bug fixes and stability improvements
