Breakwaters update for 19 April 2022

Fixed water rendering, improved treasure maps and fixed bugs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.06
-Fixed water rendering artifacts that was a regression from a recent change
-Fixed reticle bug while mounted on the rudder of a boat and switching equipped items
-Improved FireFlower explosion logic to not launch the player into the air as much
-Improved the stutter during transition from falling to landing animation that happens due to body movement interaction with animation movement.
-Improved animation transition logic from standing into falling so if you are pushed off a ledge by physics, it will transition into the falling anims
-Various bug fixes and stability improvements

